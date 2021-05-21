The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
33-year old Edgar Williams was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 31st on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Driving under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
25-year old Hadassa Martinez was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara County Sheriff) on April 1st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
36-year old Allen Avis Lax was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on April 1st on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in Public Place.
28-year old Timothy Galloway was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on April 4th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
33-year old Jimmie Paul Combs was arrested on April 6th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Fail to Appear after Written Promise.
50-year old Phillip Hester was arrested on April 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on School Property, Battery on Person, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Disturbing the Peace by Loud Noise, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Intoxicated in Public, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer, Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Sloane Dellafosse was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 9th on Suspicion of Unlicensed Sale/Loan Trade of Firearm.
28-year old Jose Colmenares was arrested on April 11th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Threats of Violence.
39-year old Oscar Rivera Bedolla was arrested on April 12th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Criminal Contempt/Disobedience of Protective Order, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
43-year old Johnny Cornell was arrested on April 12th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
32-year old Elisau Melendrez was arrested on April 14th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Child Endangerment, Threats of Violence, Vandalism over $1,000, Intoxicated in Public and Burglary.
30-year old Jesse Lozano was arrested in Madera County (Madera County Sheriff) on April 18th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
34-year old Andrew R. Dorame was arrested on April 19th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Violation Parole: Felony; he was arrested again on April 20th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Petty Theft.
39-year old Tommie Nichols was arrested on April 20th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Vandalism: less than $400.
38-year old Travis Kramer was arrested on April 22nd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
25-year old Priscilla Weathers was arrested on April 22nd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Unsafe Speed for Prevailing Conditions and Parent Transporting Infant w/out Infant Seat.
24-year old Andrew Thomas was arrested on April 22nd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
30-year old Perez Baldo-Cabezo was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on April 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
22-year old Leiva Isaiahchristopher Rodas was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 22nd on Suspicion of Truck Reflectors and Transport Trailer to be Secured.
52-year old Al Almaraz was arrested on April 25th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
41-year old Erza A. Turner was arrested on April 27th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Petty Theft.
54-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on April 27th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
20-year old Charles K. Brunson Jr. was arrested on April 24th on Suspicion of Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property over $200 and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
20-year old Hannah Roberts was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
44-year old Jesus Benitez-Padilla was arrested on April 28th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
37-year old Heriberto Hernandez was arrested on April 29th on Suspicion of First Degree Residential Robbery, Carjacking, Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Burglary.
31-year old Robert Fortenberry was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on April 30th on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
30-year old Herman Jauregui was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 29th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.