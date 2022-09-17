 

Meet Bill Edward Cramsie


September 16, 2022 | View Online

Neighbors,

Our service members are our country's most honorable heroes. Inspired by a selfless sense of duty, they uproot their lives for months – and often, years - at a time in order to defend this great nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful. 

Over the years, many in our military have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and it is incumbent upon us to honor their memories, share their stories, and remember their sacrifices.

And we should especially remember to honor those heroes who never make it home.

Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and I would like to take a moment to celebrate the lives of those who may be gone, but not forgotten, as well as share the story of one servicemember who has family ties to our community: Army Air Forces First Lieutenant William (Bill) Edward Cramsie.

Meet Bill.

Bill was the middle of three children. From an early age he loved planes and dreamed of attending West Point where he hoped to become a pilot. 

Known for his impressive work ethic, Bill made that dream a reality when he attended and eventually graduated within the top 10% at West Point in 1943, known by some to be the most highly decorated class in the school’s history.

After graduating, Bill went on to serve our nation in WWII with the 671st Bombardment Squadron (Light), 416th Bombardment Group, 97th Bombardment Wing, IX Bomber Command, and 9th Air Force in the European Theater.

Tragically, during an air raid over Bois de Huit Rues, France, his plane was shot down by enemy fire. His plane sustained significant damage, and his remains, the remains of his two gunners, and the aircraft remain unrecovered. He was the first in his graduating class to be killed in action.  

West Point meant the world to Bill, and though his body has not been found, something else miraculously survived the journey. By a stroke of luck and through the grace of God, his West Point ring – one of his most prized possessions – was recovered over half a century later. It now resides with his family in Bakersfield and serves as an incredible reminder to them to never lose hope. 

Bill, like so many other American heroes, never made it home, but through the love of his family, his story lives on. If you know of someone in a similar scenario looking to connect with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency which assists in the process of identifying, locating, and retrieving of POW/MIAs, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office for help at: 661-327-3611.
 

May God bless Bill, our heroes, and the United States of America,

 

