After graduating, Bill went on to serve our nation in WWII with the 671st Bombardment Squadron (Light), 416th Bombardment Group, 97th Bombardment Wing, IX Bomber Command, and 9th Air Force in the European Theater.
Tragically, during an air raid over Bois de Huit Rues, France, his plane was shot down by enemy fire. His plane sustained significant damage, and his remains, the remains of his two gunners, and the aircraft remain unrecovered. He was the first in his graduating class to be killed in action.
West Point meant the world to Bill, and though his body has not been found, something else miraculously survived the journey. By a stroke of luck and through the grace of God, his West Point ring – one of his most prized possessions – was recovered over half a century later. It now resides with his family in Bakersfield and serves as an incredible reminder to them to never lose hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.