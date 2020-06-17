The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 96.2% with approximately 53 calls for service.
1st – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Rosamond Blvd.
2nd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of 15th Street.
4th – Assist other Department, 3100 block of 35th Street.
5th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 2500 block of Desert Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1800 block of Coleman Place, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of Haven Street.
7th – Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc, 3400 block of Haven Street, Found Property, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Garnet Avenue and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, Desert Cloud.
9th – Missing Person, 3100 block of 35th Street.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of Jamie Way, Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Diamond Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2800 block of Acacia Street.
12th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Vehicle Theft, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Assist other Department, 20th Street, Kidnapping, 2500 block of 20th Street and Battery on Person, Eagle Way.
13th – Found Property, 1700 block of Sierra Hwy, Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Westerly Drive and Battery on a Police Officer, 1500 block of Edwards Avenue.
14th – Assist other Department, 3200 block of Glendower Street, Forgery: False Checks/Records/Etc, 2600 block of Summerchase Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Sierra Hwy.
15th – Forgery: False Checks/Records/Etc, 3400 block of Gemstone Avenue.
16th Purse Snatch: less than $950, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3300 block of 15th Street.
17th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2600 block of Desert Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 1500 block of Edwards Avenue.
18th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2600 block of Desert Street, Carjacking, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Found Property, 3200 block of Glendower Street.
19th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2500 block of Diamond Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 3400 block of Limestone Drive, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd, Out of Control Juv/Beyond Parental Control/Etc, 3100 block of Perdot Avenue and Unregistered Vehicle, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
20th – 2 calls for Towed – Registration, Poplar Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3100 block of Eagle Way.
21st – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd.
22nd – Burglary from Vehicle, 2600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
24th – 2 calls for Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1700 block of Sierra Hwy and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2000 block of Colleen Drive.
27th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street and Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, Rosamond Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.