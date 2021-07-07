The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Maria Garcia was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura CHP) on June 1st on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
31-year old Alejandro Gonzalez was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, False Imprisonment by Violence and Robbery.
30-year old Kristina Wuillamey was arrested in Ventura County (Simi Valley Police) on June 13th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
30-year old Monte Holmes was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 14th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
58-year old Dewitt E. Knuth was arrested in Riverside County (San Gorgonio Pass CHP) on June 11th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
22-year old Davon E. Fenix was arrested on June 19th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Maximum Speed > 100 MPH, Speed over 70 MPH, Display of License Plates and Unregistered Vehicle.
29-year old Cheyenne Boothe was arrested on June 19th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Burglary.
37-year old Robert Stanton was arrested on June 19th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
31-year old Hope Fruge was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara CHP) on June 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.