The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
51-year old Jorge Jaimes Rosas was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Charles Ervin was arrested on Aug. 2nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
30-year old Raul Garcia was arrested on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony
50-year old Anthony Montemayor was arrested on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Warrant – Petition to Revoke Community Supervision
26-year old Elecxis Bridges was arrested on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of Attempted Crime and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
40-year old Tenika Morris was arrested on Aug. 4th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, Arson: Property, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
57-year old Frank Churchill was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant.
42-year old Daniel Ellis was arrested on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Person and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
22-year old Kylan Bardin was arrested on Aug. 7th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Vandalism: Damage Property and Use of Tear Gas or Tear Gas Weapon Except for Self Defense.
38-year old Christopher Flores was arrested on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Receive Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle.
51-year old Guero Ybarra was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 12th on Suspicion of Burglary.
33-year old Keyaira Harvey was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 9th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Elpidio Arevalo-Botello was arrested in Butte County (Oroville CHP) on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury.
20-year old Pete Garcia was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
22-year old Olivia Contreras Galin was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
29-year old Paula Brown was arrested on Aug. 21st on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent
24-year old Garett Holcomb was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol//Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08
51-year old Lisa Delafuente was arrested on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public
37-year old Victor McClain was arrested on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Threats of Violence and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
32-year old William Major was arrested on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
36-year old Desmond Lakes was arrested on Aug. 30th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
32-year old Vincent Villanueva was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Shoplifting and Violation of Probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.