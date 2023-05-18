MOJAVE - The Mojave Unified School District killed their monthly meeting on the evening of May 10th inside the boardroom, the meeting got away just after 7pm.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the chairperson called for any public business from the floor. None reportable at this time.
Under Board Items - Information, announcements and items were presented by Mr. Hodgkinson, Mr. Hogan, Mr. Parker, Mr. Walpole, Mr. Tate. Mr. Villalta, from Cal City High School and Mr. Oceguera from Mojave Jr. Sr. High School.
Under Staff Reports - The Superintendent report was given by Dr. Katherine Aguirre, the Assistant Superintendent report was given by Mr. Keith Gainey and by Mr. Dan Sexton concerning the Williams report for 2022-2023, the Superintendent report for Human Resources report was given by Mrs. Margaret Bell.
Under Education/General - a motion and second were heard on the following items: A. a public hearing on the request for allowance of attendance because of emergency conditions was heard during this session, B. informational Items; at this time, the board and the public heard. Information concerning the utilization of three make up dates resulting in extension of school end date for 2022-2023, the new last day of school. Will be held on June 12th, C. a public hearing was held on Elections Code Section 10010 to receive public input regarding the content of draft trustees, area maps and proposed sequence of elections. The board held a public hearing concerning elections code #10010(a)(2) to receive public input regarding the content on Draft Trustee Area Maps and Proposed Sequence of Elections, D. the board discussed, and possible action taken to approve Resolution Authorizing Transition to By-Trustee Area Election System, Adopt Trustee Area Plan and Establish Sequence of Election, the recommendation was to adopt the resolution, E. a recommendation was heard to approve the Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators for the 2023/24 School Year. After some lengthy discussion, motion carried.
Under Consent Agenda - a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: A. Warrant numbers B67, B68, B69 and B70, B. Approve the payroll for April 2023, C Here's the meeting minutes from April 12th and April 19th, D. Approve the agreement between Mojave Unified School District and Kern Community College District for College and Career Assets Pathways Partnership from July 1st, 2023 through June 30th, 2026, E. Approved the professional service agreement between Mojave Unified School Districts and Integrity Plumbing for bathroom work at Joshua Middle School Campus not to exceed $10,000, F. Approve the Requisition 343040 for Shi International Corp for Interactive Displays at Hacienda Elementary School, G. Approved the 2020 Four 2024 Orenda Partnership Plan #2. O24-107 Build in quarterly installments of $232,687.50. The partnership will continue the work on curriculum alignment, professional development for teachers and support of site administration in both ELA and math content, H. Approve the Professional Service Agreement between Mojave Unified School District and S&J Security for security services for the remainder of the school year not to exceed $50,000, I. Appoint Victoria Davis as Adult Education Block Grant Consortium District Designated Representative, J. Approved the California City High School activities and fundraisers, K. Accept the following donations from Robert P Ulrich Elementary School; an anonymous donation of 19 $10 gift certificates totaling $190 for students to use at the book fair and 21 Playground Balls for youth activities by Jose and Liliana Rosales, L declare as obsolete certain items valued at less than $2,500 and authorize the Superintendent to dispose of it as authorized in Education Code Session 17546; Ecolab Cleaning Caddy, Serial #E 0005099, Ecolab cleaning caddy serial #0005069, Ecolab cleaning caddy serial #000587 and Ecolab cleaning caddy Serial #E0005638, M. approve Student Services and Compliance Director Job Description, N. approve school Psychologist Job Description, O. approve the Resource Specialist Caseload Waiver Request, P. Personnel Actions Report for May 10th for Certificated Employees, Classified Employees, Certificated Extra-Duty/Temporary Employees, Classified Extra-Duty/Temporary Employees, Classified Substitutes and Certificated Substitutes and Q. approve Volunteers Tracey Johnston and Magdalena Yanes; motion carried.
Under Reserved – items pulled from the consent agenda were heard at this time in numbered sequence; none reportable at this time.
Under Future Board Meeting Items – none reportable at this time.
Under Closed Session – the board went into closed session to discuss the following items: A. Conference with Legal Counsel on Existing Litigation Case #BCV-19-101113(NP), B. Conference with Legal Counsel on Anticipated Litigation concerning Significant Exposure to Litigation; 1 Potential Case, C. Student Matters concerning Stipulated Expulsions, Expulsion Panel Recommendations and Previously Expelled Students, D. Student Matters; with respect to every item of business to be discussed in closed session pursuant to Education Code Section 35146 and 48918 concerning Student Discipline, E. Conference with Labor Negotiator; Agency Designated Representative Dr. Katherine Aguirre concerning Employee Organizations CSEA, MFA and Unrepresented Groups and F. Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release; after returned to open session, the board concluded that there was no reportable action taken at this time, direction was given and received by the board. The meeting was then adjourned for the night.
