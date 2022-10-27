McCarthy Announces Contract Awarded To Upgrade Facility at NASA Armstrong

Recently, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center (NASA Armstrong) awarded a contract for $11.2 million to design and build a Vehicle and Aerospace Ground Equipment Maintenance Facility at NASA Armstrong, a project funded at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s request in the Fiscal Year 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act. This project consolidates several old, prefabricated buildings into a state-of-the-art facility where vehicles and important aircraft-support equipment can be stored. 
 
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement on the award: 

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sound barrier being broken this month and highlight the important contributions those at Edwards Air Force Base made in that endeavor, I will continue to work to ensure that NASA Armstrong is well positioned for the next 75 years. This much-needed facility will help to protect NASA Armstrong’s resources so that vehicles and critical equipment are ready and available to support the mission. I look forward to seeing NASA Armstrong’s continued achievements in the future.”
 
Background: 

  1. The Fiscal Year 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act included $16.7 million for a Vehicle and Aerospace Ground Equipment Maintenance Facility at McCarthy’s request. 
  2. While $11.2 million will be spent on the Vehicle and Aerospace Ground Equipment Maintenance Facility, the remaining funds will be used for temporary support facilities. 
  3. NASA Armstrong awarded this contract on September 29, 2022. The estimated completion for this project is the summer of 2024. 

