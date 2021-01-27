The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 24 calls for service.
1st – Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Vandalism: Deface Property, 1300 block of Hwy 58.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street and Vehicle Theft, 15100 block of Sierra Hwy.
4th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 2000 block of Panamint Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 15600 block of L Street.
5th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street.
6th – Vandalism: less than $400, 220 block of Inyo Street and Battery on Person, 15800 block of M Street.
8th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 16400 block of Koch Street.
12th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16400 block of Sierra Hwy.
13th – Loud/Unreasonable Noise w/in University/Etc., 15400 block of Myer Road.
16th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15700 block of L Street.
18th – 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street.
20th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 15400 block of Myer Road, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15900 block of Lee Street and Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 16100 block of H Street.
24th – Shooting at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 16300 block of K Street.
25th – 2 calls for Attempted Murder, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
28th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 15100 block of Sierra Hwy and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of K Street.
