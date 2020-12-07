The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
47-year old Robert Clarance Wiley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
24-year old Taylor Hernandez was arrested on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of Shoplifting and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance; she appeared on Nov. 5th for a Fail to Comply w/Drug Diversion (Deferred Entry of Judgment on April 14, 2016) and Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment and again on Nov. 13th where she pled No Contest and was sentenced to a total of 57 days in jail w/12 days credit, fined a total of $930 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year; she had since been released from custody. Hernandez was arrested again on Nov. 17th in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Suspicion of Burglary.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on Nov. 5th for a continued Hearing on Held B/W, Motion and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued until Jan. 14, 2021.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Maclean appeared on Nov. 5th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (Old Code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm which was continued until Dec. 8th.
29-year old Erik D. Vanginkle was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 34-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on Nov. 10th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing a Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm which was continued again until Jan. 12, 2021.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared in a Bakersfield court room on Nov. 12th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime; Fourdyce also appeared for a continued Status Conference and Jury Trial on the charges of Violation of Mandatory Supervision, Violation of Post Release Supervision and Grand Theft: Property; all were continued again until Dec. 1st.
According to court records, 47-year old Kuldeep Singh appeared on Nov. 12th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury, Vehicle Manslaughter-Non Alcohol/Non Gross Neg./Unlawful Act and Stop Sign: Failure to Stop at Limit Line, Crosswalk or Entrance which was continued again until Feb. 18, 2021.
According to court records, 43-year old Christa Dawn York appeared on Nov. 16th for an Arraignment on the charge of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs; a Pre-Trial Conference was held on Nov. 25th which was continued until Dec. 2nd.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on Nov. 18th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, which was continued again until Dec. 22nd.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on Nov. 18th for Sentencing on the charges of Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm and 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on Oct. 20th); Thatcher received a sentence of a total of 1 year 10 months in Wasco State Prison and fined a total of $575.
According to court records, 30-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on Nov. 19th for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date, Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Shoplifting and Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc, which was continued again until Jan. 22nd.
According to court records, 36-year old Michael Hopkins appeared in a Bakersfield court room on Nov. 20th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14 Years/Etc, Sodomy w/Child Under 14 Years Old; Defendant 10 Years or Older, (USE >20212) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim Under 14, Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger; his Jury Trial began on Nov. 30th and continued until Dec. 7th.
40-year old Michael Ramos was arrested on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
43-year old Bridget Eddy was arrested on Nov. 17th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Burglary.
32-year old Ronalee Stanberry was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
32-year old Jason Aguilar was arrested on Nov. 26th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Battery on Person.
