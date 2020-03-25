In order to minimize the spread of the COVID 19 virus, the City offers three options:
1. You may observe the City Council meetings live on the City of California City website at
www.californiacity-ca.gov To view from the website, select the Video Feed link on the home page. 2. If you wish to make comments via email, please send your comments to cityclerk@californiacity-
3. If you wish to make comments via our conference call-in number, please email cityclerk@californiacity-ca.gov to advise that you will be calling in. Call-in information:
Conference Call-In Number: 800-719-7514 Conference Code: 114803
The City of California City thanks you in advance for taking all precautions to prevent spreading the COVID 19 virus.
