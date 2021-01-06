Kern County Public Health Services released its schedule for the 2019 novel coronavirus vaccination. Currently, the first two tiers of vaccination in Phase 1a is under way, with the third tier starting in February.
Tiers 1 and 2 include:
— Residents in long-term care settings
— Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
— Dialysis centers
— Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical
— Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
— Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
— Home health care and in-home supportive services
— Community health workers, including promotoras
— Public health field staff
— Primary care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
The next tier comes in February and will include those who work at:
— speciality clinics
— Laboratory workers
— Dental and other oral health clinics
— Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers.
Phase 1b starts soon, with no set date. That phase will include two tiers, with Tier 1:
— Individuals 75 years and older
— those at risk of exposure who work in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture.
Tier 2 includes:
— Individuals between 65 and 74 years of age
— Those who work in transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential and shelter facilities and services, and those who work in critical manufacturing.
— Incarcerated inmates and homeless
Phase 1c has yet to set a timeline, but will include one tier:
— Individuals between 50 and 64 years old.
— People between 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions or disabilities that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
— Those working in the sectors of water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services and government operations and community-based essential functions.
According to Public Health, the process is slightly slower due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
For more information, visit http://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/
