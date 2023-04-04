On April 1st the Grand Opening of Hair & Nails to Dye For is
officially open as the owner Diane Lynch was happy that so many people
came out and celebrate the opening of her business. Diane Stated she
feels so blessed that so many people have come to help bring this
grand opening together. As Diane and her crew are ready to begin their
journey.
