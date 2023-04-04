On April 1st the Grand Opening of Hair & Nails to Dye For  is

officially open as the owner Diane Lynch was happy that so many people

came out and celebrate the opening of her business. Diane Stated she

feels so blessed that so many people have come to help  bring this

grand opening together. As Diane and her crew are ready to begin their

journey.

