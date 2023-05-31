ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held their meeting on the evening of May 24th inside their boardroom and via teleconference; the meeting got underway just after 5:30pm.
President Glennan called the meeting to order then, after the Pledge, roll call and approval of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Call – John Joyce of the Rosamond News was present via teleconference.
Under Public Comments – none were reported at this time.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session – none reportable at this time.
Under Consent Calendar - the board voted to unanimously approve the following item; CC1 - Receive Check/Voucher Register dated May 2nd through May 15th. Payroll for direct deposit dated May 10th and Payroll for checks dated May 10th.
Under Minutes - The board voted to unanimously approve the May 10th regular board meeting minutes.
Under Public Hearing - The board voted to unanimously approve the following item, which is a routine item that needs to pass each year, enabling the district to collect fees for street lighting in order to pay Southern California Edison for service and there was no fee increase proposed. PH1 (A) - Confirming the assessment and ordering the levy for the Landscape and Lighting Assessment District #2 for Fiscal year 20223/24 Presented by General Manager Kim Domingo and Darrell Lane. Zarate, who was manager of the NBS and PH1 (B) - Adopt resolution #2023-8, confirming the assessment and ordering the levy for the Landscaping Lighting Assessment District #2 for fiscal year 2023-2024.
Under New Business – the board voted unanimously to approve the following items: NB1; approve the side letter agreement with AFCME local 1902 Regarding the Chief Water Reclamation Plant operator, salary range, and job description presented by General Manager Kim Domingo, the Board approved the MOU on this topic earlier in the year and clarifies the salary and job description of the position, this item would formalize the negotiated arrangement, NB2; Retroactive approval of agreement with Fischer Compliance for sanitary sewer Monitoring Plan update and training presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This is a return of the previously discussed item and would finalize the agreement for services, NB3; Retroactive approval of engagement letter to Rogers, Anderson, Malody & Scott LLP for Annual Audit Services. This item is needed in order to comply with audit requirements and the fees aligned with industry norms, NB4; Approve the First Amendment to employment agreement with Kim Domingo presented by Director of Administration Sherri Timm. This item moves the general manager from “me too” salary increases for the previously approved policy, NB5; Approval of Well Construction Access Agreement with BHT of Richmond, LLC, presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This item concerns one of the districts monitoring wells and is needed because the property owner is developing the property and there would be no cost to the district and NB6; Adopt resolution #2023-9 to provide for the collection of water and sewer service-based fees through the Tax roll of Kern County presented by Director of Administration Sherri Timm. This routine item is required in order for the district to continue collecting water and sewer-based fees on the tax roll. This includes the new 2023-2024 fiscal year rates laid out in the five-year rate study.
Under Presentations – PR1; Mr. Becker began his report by complimenting General Manager Domingo and Mrs. Timm by expressing his utmost confidence in their skills, abilities, expertise, and attitudes. He then went on to say construction is still slowly wrapping up but is on hold due to the unavailability of some parts. Staff has been working on routine maintenance, installing updated equipment as needed and inspecting manholes. The water being produced by the plant continues to exceed the standards set by governing bodies.
Under Director Reports - Director Washington reminded the community that May is Water Safety Month, encouraging parents to teach their children how to swim. He also praised the team's response to the public's concern about the additional air in the water, which made it appear white or milky. Director Stewart mentioned news of a metal recycling plant being built in Rosamond that will provide 450 jobs and get its water from AVEK. Director Webb congratulated all of this year's Rosamond graduates. Director Glennan shared some notes from the recent ACWA conference on digital risks facing California water agencies.
Under General Manager Update presented by GM Kim Domingo - methamphetamine Go said he is working on getting appraisal quotes for the property on 20th St. He has also attempted to contact the owner of a sign placed on RCSD property without the district's permission. He then stated he attended the Rosamond Chamber lunch where he shared RCSD interest items with the group.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm - Mr. Tim reported that late fees and service discontinuations have resumed. 735 customers were charged $3086 in late fees, which averaged about $4 per day. One bill, 213 shut off notices were also sent out and 159 door hangers were deployed. Service discontinuations will happen on June 6th, with severely delinquent accounts without payments before June 5th.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by John Houghton – Mr. Houghton gave a printed report to each director. He also stated public works. repaired 14 leaks, performed 6-meter change outs, delivered 159 door hangers and installed five new meters.
After all the business was taken care of, President Glennan then adjourned the meeting.
