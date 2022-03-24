Boron's Unsung Heroes; Donnie Self and Ken Sexton

BORON - There are many unsung heroes throughout the Boron area; most of these heroes don't want recognition while others go above and beyond and can't help but to be recognized. Here's the first of a few stories that we have gathered for Boron's Unsung Heroes; because we believe they deserve recognition for what they've done.
Hall Ambulance in Boron was originally established in Bakersfield in 1971; founder Harvey Hall (former mayor of Bakersfield) saw a need not only in the Bakersfield area but other parts of unincorporated Eastern Kern County. The Hall Ambulance Post in Boron was established in 1994 and has been a welcome sight ever since. Every year since then, Hall Ambulance personnel have gone to the Boron Seniors Center on Thursday afternoon not only for lunch, but to give free blood pressure monitoring for those in attendance. Well, the Boron Seniors Center repaid Boron Hall Ambulance crews by providing free lunches for personnel in exchange for the blood pressure monitoring.
In 2008, Paramedic Ken Sexton and EMT Donnie Self got together and came up with the idea of hosting a summertime BBQ at the center. Proceeds from the BBQ go towards helping the center with much needed repairs, maintenance and funding in order for the center to remain open for Boron senior citizens. Sexton and Self along with other crew members purchase the items needed for the BBQ then personnel take their items to the center and cook while seniors volunteers serve the BBQ luncheon to the public; Hall Ambulance crews have been doing this every year for roughly 14 years (outside of the COVID-19 pandemic which left the state in lock-down).
Boron Seniors Center President LaHoma Lopez commented to us during the 9th annual event in 2018, "We consider the relationship with Hall Ambulance a huge asset and we as a community appreciate the crews and the founder of Hall Ambulance Mr. Harvey Hall". The annual event usually takes place during the June luncheon which is held every Thursday from noon to 1pm at the Boron Seniors Center.
Congratulations to Ken Sexton, Donnie Self and all the crews from Hall Ambulance in Boron for becoming our first Unsung Heroes for Boron and a big Thank You for your continued service to the community.
