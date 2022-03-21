BORON - A single story home was destroyed by fire on March 17th; the blaze occurred in the 27000 block of Carmichael Ave. which is the Morgan Tract area of Boron and was reported shortly after 10:30am.
According to the Kern County Fire Department, a call came into the dispatch center for a single story home that was engulfed in flames; the caller was a mother who was alerted about the fire by her young son who stated that he heard what sounded like glass breaking and when he went to check, he yelled out, "the house is on fire". When Kern County Fire Station #17 and Hall Ambulance from Boron arrived, they located the family outside the residence and the home fully engulfed in flames. KCFD notified dispatch and back-up departments arrived from Calif. City, Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave as well as the Kern County Fire Chief out of Keene. It took firefighters a few hours to extinguish the blaze and douse the area for hot-spots; luckily, nobody was injured in the fire however, the home and its contents were listed as a total loss by fire crews. Thankfully, the winds were calm at the time of the fire and no other structures or property was damaged however, a 5th-wheel trailer on the property sustained smoke damage and the owner of the property arrived on scene to talk with fire personnel.
A Boron resident who lives near where the incident occurred (wishes not to be identified) said that they were on their way back from Barstow on Highway 58 and "could see the smoke from Barstow" and several Boron residents saw the thick black smoke from their homes a few blocks away.
The Kern County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and is asking anyone with information to contact the Kern County Fire Department Boron Station #17 at 1-760-762-6167.
