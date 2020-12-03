SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order to five regions in California for three weeks should their intensive care bed capacity fall below 15%, including Kern County on Thursday due to skyrocketing COVID-19 positivity rates.
“We’re pulling the emergency brake,” Newsom said in a live virtual news release, noting that California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” includes provisions should the state be slammed with a third wave of the virus.
Newsom said the stay-at-home order will apply once it falls below the 15% capacity benchmark. For the San Joaquin Valley area, including Kern County, that limit may as early as Friday or Saturday, based on state data.
Only the Bay Area is expected to remain above the benchmark until mid-December, according to Newsom.
“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospitals will be overrun,” Newsom said.
Five region are included: Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, Northern California, and the greater Sacramento area.
The regional mandate essentially prohibits any private gatherings outside the immediate household. The order will close all bars, wineries, hair salons, barbershops, and personal services. Retail stores will be reduced to 20% capacity and restaurants will have to return to take-out and delivery service only.
Newsom said that all non-essential travel will be temporarily restricted.
After a three-week period, the stay-at-home order will be reevaluated based on a region’s ICU capacity.
Kern County is among the counties in California that have seen a marketed increase in COVID-19 positivity rates. According to a Tuesday, Dec. 1 update from the California Department of Public Health, Kern had some of the highest percentage of coronavirus tests with positive results among California’s 58 counties.
Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, the county experienced 13.4% positive rate, per 100,000 people. Based on Tuesday’s report from the state, the last two weeks have seen a positivity rate of 15.1%, a level not seen since the late August.
Only Imperial County had a higher rate with 19.1 positivity rate for the most recent reporting period.
Newsom on Thursday stressed the state has yet to see possible infections from the Thanksgiving holiday. As COVID-19 has a 14-day incubation period, those numbers won’t be seen until at least next week.
Newsom’s order comes only a few weeks after he issued a advisory curfew for counties in the state’s “purple tier” or most restrictive level under the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”
However, the governor stressed outdoor activities will continued to be allowed.
“We want to encourage activity outdoors,” Newsom said, adding everything from fishing to skiing are .
Newsom stressed the order won’t last forever.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel we are only months away from seeing real progress,” Newsom said, adding that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the months to come. “We do not anticipate to see this again.”
But he stressed people need to adhere to the new mandate in order to mitigate the virus’s spread.
“Lives are in the balance,” he said.
