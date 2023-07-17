CALIFORNIA CITY - California City council members settled on new employment terms for police officers after approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the California City Police Officer Association July 11. During the meeting, council members unanimously approved the negotiated agreement with the association which will remain in effect for the next two years.
The previous contract with the police department expired Feb. 23. The new contract will be retroactive since this day and extend through July 22, 2025.
In the new agreement, Cal City officers will receive a 5 percent cost-of-living increase which will be paid retroactive since February 2022. On July 23, officers will receive another 5 percent cost-of-living increase, then another 5 percent increase in July 2024.
In addition, the new agreement will include an increase in longevity pay for officers with continuous service. For each five years of continuous service, officers will receive a 4 percent increase in pay and will cap out at 16 percent after 20 years of employment with the department.
Members of the department pursuing post-secondary degrees will see a reduction in educational incentives under the new agreement. Instead of the previous 2 percent of base salary, personnel will receive 1 percent instead.
The majority of other provisions stated in the prior agreement will remain the same, including health benefits which will not change. However, officers were granted an additional paid holiday for Juneteenth.
All increases in pay will apply to sworn officers as well as civilian members within the department.
Now that an agreement has been reached with the police association and approved by the council, city staff can now proceed in drafting a new budget for fiscal year 2023-24, according to Acting City Manager Inge Elmes.
The council will meet next Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m., at City Hall located at 2100 Hacienda Blvd. Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 760-373-8661.
