The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Jade Y. Gunn was arrested on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Child Endangerment.
31-year old Kaylynne Garcia was arrested on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
30-year old Jacqueline Smith was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Dec. 1st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
36-year old Miguel Valesquez was arrested on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Fraud to Obtain Aid and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
19-year old Edgar Rojas was arrested on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Assault w/Deadly Weapon - No Firearm: Likely Great Bodily Injury Peace Officer/Fireman, Loiter/Wander/Prowl on Private Property of Another Person, Attempted/Willful/Deliberate/Premeditated Murder, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer, Tamper w/Vehicle, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner and Carrying Loaded Firearm while in a Prohibited Class Prohibiting Possession.
32-year old Jonathan Vasquez was arrested in Sacramento County (Galt Police) on Dec. 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Elecxis L. Bridges was arrested on Dec. 5th on Suspicion of Carjacking and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
41-year old Raul Rodriguez was arrested on Dec. 6th on Suspicion of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
31-year old Jaquisha Welch was arrested on Dec. 6th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Battery on Person and Shoplifting.
30-year old Cody Russell and 23-year old Quintin Bond were arrested on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Robbery.
23-year old Aariyah Pettaway was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Garrett Roghair was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Dec. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
60-year old Richard Madrid was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Dec. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
21-year old Manuel Cano was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 23rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
