Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman reminds the public that the second installment of your Kern County property tax is delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022. In order to avoid a 10% late penalty and a $10.00 delinquency fee, property tax payments must be made in person, electronically, or postmarked on or before April 11, 2022.
Various methods of payment are available:
1) Pay online: via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
2) Mail payment to: KCTTC Payment Center,
P.O. Box 541004
Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
3) In person at: Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office
1115 Truxtun Avenue - 2nd Floor
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(Waiting times may vary between 1-2 hours)
If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on our website.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Electronic Checks (ACH) can be used for on-line payments with zero fees. Credit cards and debit cards have a 2% card processing fee based on the amount of taxes paid. The 2% processing fee is the same whether you pay on-line or in person.
