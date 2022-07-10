A highly unusual geographical feature sits in the confines of the Mojave Desert. I'm talking about the Trona Pinnacles. During the course of my lifetime, I’ve heard about the Trona Pinnacles, but I have never actually seen them, so I've decided to do a little research; this is what I found according to Wikipedia, Trona Pinnacles from the Bureau of Land Management and David Kelly's Stark Beauty; Solitude, Squalor and Sulfur: Trona has it all.
The Trona Pinnacles are an unusual geographical feature in the California Desert National Conservation Area. The landscape consists of more than 500 tufa spires which are porous rock formed as a deposit when springs interact with other bodies of water; some are as high as 140 feet rising from the bed at the Searles Dry Lake Basin. The pinnacles vary in size and shape from short and squat to tall and thin, and are composed primarily of calcium carbonate; the Pinnacles now sit isolated and are slowly crumbling away near the South end of the valley, which is surrounded by many square miles of flat dried mud, with stark mountain ranges on either side.
The Trona Pinnacles sit at an elevation of 1800 feet of above sea level and are located approximately 10 miles south of Trona, CA; access to the pinnacles is from a Bureau of Land Management dirt road that leaves State Highway 178 about 7.7 miles east of the intersection of State Highway 178 and the Trona-Red Mountain Rd. The five-mile-long dirt road from State Highway 178 to the pinnacles is usually accessible to two-wheel drive vehicles however, the road may be closed during the winter months after a heavy rainstorm. The Trona Pinnacles sit within 3800 acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, or BLM and are located inside a BLM area of critical environmental concern designated to protect and preserve unique resources.
During the Pleistocene, massive runoff spilled from the Sierra Nevada Mountains into a chain of inland seas; the system of interconnected lakes stretched from Mono Lake to Death Valley and included Searles Lake; just below Searles Lake, calcium rich groundwater and alkaline lake water combined to grow tufa formations, similar formations that can be found today at Mono Lake to the north. Known as tufa pinnacles, these strange shapes formed underwater 10,000 to 100,000 years ago; the Pinnacles did not all form at the same time, however, they are divided by age and elevation into three groups. The groups are dubbed the Northern, Middle and Southern groups because they formed during three different Ice Ages. The Northern group is considered the youngest of the group at between 11,000 and 25,000 years. These are the best examples of what are known as tufa towers. The Northern Group also includes shapes called tombstones, bridges and cones. The small Middle group claims only 100 Spires, but boasts the tallest tower, rising 140 feet and the Southern group includes 200 tufa formations aged 32,000 to 100,000 years old.
Many people have historically given names to these strange formations; these ancient spires were once called “Cathedral City”. Geologically, the pinnacles are classified into four general shapes. Towers are taller than they are wide; rising 30 to 40 feet, tombstones are stubby and squat and rise 20 to 30 feet; ridges are massive toothy tufa ruins and cones are less than 10 feet tall. The Trona Pinnacles has three ridges; one in the northern tufa cluster and two in the middle group.
Hollywood has used the Pinnacle area in more than a dozen hit movies. Over 30 film projects a year are shot among the tufa pinnacles, including backdrops for car commercials and science fiction movies, as well as television series such as Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier, Disney’s Dinosaur, The Gate 2: Trespassers, Lost in Space and Planet of the Apes. The music industry has also used the area for videos included Rihanna's 2016 single “Sledgehammer” and Lady Gaga's 2020 single “Stupid Love”, which were also filmed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.