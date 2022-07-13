EAST KERN COUNTY - Everyone who lives in California knows that the state is known as earthquake country; but how many of you living in East Kern County know that there are five fault lines within the region? While researching the high desert, I stumbled across some information concerning these five fault lines and decided to share it with all of you. The following information is from the Southern California Earthquake Data Center, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wikipedia Seismicity of the Garlock Fault and the Caltech Seismological Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.
THE KRAMER JUNCTION FAULT AREAS: The first three earthquake faults that I found while researching are known as a Kramer Junction Area Faults: the first one is a Kramer Hills fault which is an oblique right-lateral normal fault. This fault line is approximately 10 kilometers in length and the nearest communities to the fault are Kramer Junction and Boron. The second fault is known as the Spring Fault and is a right lateral strike-split fault. The Spring Fault is approximately 22 kilometers in length and the nearest communities to the fault again are Kramer Junction and Boron. The third fault line is called the Leuhman Fault; this fault is an uncertain kind of fault according to seismologists, 21 kilometers in length and the nearest communities to the fault are again Kramer Junction and Boron. According to seismologist at U.S. Geological Survey and SCEDC, the most recent surface ruptures are late quaternary or quarry related in nature.
GARLOCK FAULT: the fourth earthquake fault we found within the Eastern Kern County area is known as the Garlock Fault. The Garlock Fault is a left lateral strike-slip fault running northeast-southwest along the northern margins of the Mojave Desert; much of its length run along the southern base of the Tehachapi Mountains. The Garlock Fault stretches approximately 160 miles and is the second longest fault in California; it is also one of the most prominent geological features in the southern part of the state. The Garlock Fault marks the northern boundary at the area known as the Mojave Block as well as the southern end of the Sierra Nevada and valleys of the westernmost Basin and Range province. The Garlock Fault runs from a junction with the San Andreas Fault in the Antelope Valley eastward to a junction with the Death Valley Fault Zone in the eastern Mojave Desert and is named after the historic mining town of Garlock which was founded in 1894 by Eugene Garlock; relatively few communities lay directly along with Garlock Fault as it is primarily situated in the Mojave Desert. Frazier Park, Tehachapi, Mojave and Johannesburg are the communities closest to the fault. The Garlock Fault is believed to have been developed to accommodate the strain between the extensional tectonics of the Great Basin crust and the right lateral strike-slip faulting in the Mojave Desert crust. The Garlock Fault moves at a rate of between 2 and 11 millimeters per year with an average slip of around 7 millimeters; while most of the fault is locked certain segments have been shown to move by aseismic creep which is motion without resulting in earthquakes. The fault is not considered to be a particularly active fault although it has been known to generate sympathetic seismic events when triggered by other earthquakes and in one instance by the removal of groundwater. A study published in the October 2019 issue of the journal Science indicated that a part of the Garlock Fault slipped after being triggered by a series of earthquakes in the Ridgecrest area which occurred in July of 2019; reports in the Los Angeles Times indicated that a magnitude 8.0 earthquake along the Garlock Fault would have the potential for grave disaster. The most recent notable event in the Garlock Fault zone was a magnitude 5.7 earthquake near the town of Mojave on July 11th 1992 however, no surface leverage of the fault itself had been recorded in modern times until 2019. Following a series of quakes on nearby fault lines in late July 2019 the Garlock fault was observed moving about 2 centimeters between July and October of that year accompanied by numerous minor earthquakes a state known as fault creep and producing a bulge in land observed by satellite radar images.
WHITE WOLF FAULT: the fifth earthquake fault we found within the Eastern Kern County region is called the White Wolf Fault. The White Wolf Fault is located along the northwestern transition at the Tejon Hills and Tehachapi Mountains with the San Joaquin Valley and is north of the intersection of the San Andreas Fault and the Garlock Fault. It is classed as a reverse or vertical motion fault with a left lateral component. The White Wolf Fault was the source of the 1952 Kern County earthquake which occurred on July 21st 1952; killing 12 people and causing millions of dollars in damage.
