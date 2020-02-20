CALIFORNIA CITY – A special meeting for interviews of candidates to fill a vacant City Council seat will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Council chambers at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
Candidates are Silver Farr, Lou Peralta, Kelly Kulikoff, Jim Creighton, Richard Warren, William Smith, Kristy Mundt, Bishop Samuel A. L. Pope Sr., Gilbert Baker, Scott A. Whittey and Erma J.. Martin.
The vacancy is due to the resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Stump on Dec. 27. The meeting is open to the public.
Appointment to the position will l be to fill the existing term which expires in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.