NORTH EDWARDS – A Boron resident on his way home rendered aid to a semi driver after he saw the big rig overturn in front of him. The incident occurred on June 5th at approximately 12:49 p.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 58 one mile west of the Claymine Road off ramp in North Edwards.
According to the initial Mojave area CHP report, a semi was headed westbound on highway 58 when the driver swerved off the highway and overturned in the center divider. Michael Howard who was on his way home to Boron was behind the semi and had this to say, “Guy was having a heart-related attack of some kind; I was behind the truck when it was swerving, it drove into the middle ditch and launched out of it onto its side. The windshield was smashed so I entered there and had to dig the guy out; he had a pretty bad head wound and was bleeding a lot. I wrapped his head up with my shirt and waited for EMTs, banged up pretty bad and could’ve been worse”. Another Boron resident, Del Shafer said, “Our son and my wife was right behind the truck when it overturned; my son made first contact and pulled him (the semi driver) out of the cab and after basic first aid as much as could be done anyway. He (the son) said that the driver was complaining of chest pains but was going to be okay as far as injuries sustained from the wreck; driver had a big laceration on his forehead from spiking his head off the steering wheel”.
Kern County Fire Station #17 and Hall Ambulance out of Boron responded to the scene and transported the driver to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster while fire crews cleared debris from the roadway and Mojave CHP officers took witness statements and began their investigation.
Ten West Towing was notified of the incident and dispatched to the scene; when they arrived, Cal-Trans crews and CHP officers issued a “hard closure” to remove the semi from the scene. Ten West had to remove the cab from the trailer in order to upright the vehicle then load it onto a flatbed; one lane of westbound 58 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the semi was removed from the scene.
Mojave CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has more information to contact them at the Mojave area office.
