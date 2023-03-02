CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held a town hall meeting in the late afternoon of Feb. 23rd to discuss what to do with the funding allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The meeting started with a Closed Session of the city council from 4:30-5:30pm to discuss Labor Negotiations with Miscellaneous, Fire Department and Police Units with the city manager (no reportable action was taken at this time). The council returned from Closed Session, gave the Closed Session report then the town hall meeting began.
Interim City Manager Dr. Jim Hart explained what the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was all about; he also went on to explain to members of the public in attendance as well as the council that the city received approximately $3.3 million from the rescue plan. “Originally, the ARPA use was fairly restricted to water, wastewater, COVID related support for first responders and internet infrastructure however, with time, the regulations have been relaxed and the funding can now be used for more general needs. The funds can also be transferred into the City’s General Fund in order to cover revenues lost during the COVID crisis. The council has a fairly broad authority on how to use the funds, Dr. Hart continued then presented some ideas on how the city should use the funding available.
“There’s approximately $2.596 million left to be allocated for the city; here’s some projects with anticipated costs for each project” Dr. Hart said, he then pointed out which areas needed attention and the anticipated cost of each project: funding towards a new fire truck - anticipated cost $500,000, fuel can vaults for gasoline storage at the fire station - anticipated cost $120,000, for the OHV department - a first aid station; anticipated cost $35,000, for the Police Department - design and build an electric gate for security; a bid has not yet been placed, for the Water Department - Upper Rancho Phase One Section 9 engineers rough estimate $1,000,000, rehabilitation of well 10 - (to start entire project is $1.5 million); anticipated cost to start $480,000, Well three rehabilitation - anticipated cost. $850,000, rehabilitation of Well 10 - anticipated cost $480,000, Wastewater - for new pumps; $150,000 to rebuild Clarifiers, $250,000, for the California City Chamber of Commerce - roof for chamber building; anticipated cost $20,000, for the Parks and Recreation Commission - Splash pads at. Balsitis; anticipated cost $100,000, skate park at Par 3; anticipated cost $20,000, walking path around Central Park - anticipated cost $10,000, soccer fields at par three - anticipated cost $150,000 and the Little League snack bar - anticipated cost $250,000. Dr. Hart also showed a screen from things that the city talked about in April of 2021.
Several members of the community got up during public comments to express their opinions as far as how the American Rescue Plan funds the city received should be used, most of the public comments pertain to the golf course and a couple were directed at the small businesses within the city being forced to close due to the pandemic.
Another project that was brought up for the American Rescue Plan funding was the revitalization of the grounds at City Hall as well as other things that the Police Department needs such as electric wiring replacement. The meeting continued for a little over an hour then after all the discussion was done, the mayor asked if anyone had any more comments, which there were none, and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 6:40 PM.
A Special meeting was held on the morning of Feb. 24th inside the council chambers pertaining to the appointment of a permanent city manager; this meeting was called to order at approximately 8am; after the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the chair called for public comments (which there were none) before adjourning to Closed Session. The council reconvened to Open Session at approximately 11:38am and stated that there were 3 potential candidates that were interviewed for the position of City Manager however, they stated that a second interview would also be needed from each candidate which will be posted later on the city website; after calling for more public comments (which there were none) the council then adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.