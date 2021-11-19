The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 96% with approximately 50 calls for service.
1st - Towed - Illegally Parked, No Registration, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 2400 block of Valley Vista.
2nd - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Elberta Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1700 block of Elberta Street, Vandalism: Deface Property, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy and Unlawful Use of Personal Information, N. Sierra Hwy.
3rd - GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery from other Agency, 2500 block of 20th Street, Battery on Person, 2200 block of Westpark Drive, Discharge BB Device in Gross Negligent Manner, 2400 block of Newberry Street and Battery on Person, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
4th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
5th - Vehicle Theft, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
6th - Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
7th - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Eagle Way.
8th – Obstruct/Resist/Etc. Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th - Death: Other, 2800 block of Desert Street,
11th - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Jaguar Street and Vehicle Theft and 2900 block of Desert Street.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Drive w/out License, Poplar/20th Street West, Missing Person, 3100 block of Shelley Street, Battery on Person, 2800 block of B Street and Attempted Robbery: 1st Degree, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
13th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3400 block of Roxbury Street.
14th – Sexual Battery, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, 1900 block of Elm Street.
16th - Vandalism: less than $400, 3400 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd and Grand Theft Auto – Recovery other Agency, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
17th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1100 block of Heatherfield and Missing Person, 2000 block of Morningstar Court.
18th - Battery on Person, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3400 block of Camden Street.
20th – Assist other Department, 2600 block of 25th Street and Assist other Department, Rosamond Blvd.
22nd - Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Granite Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
23rd - Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Diamond Street, Battery on Person, 3300 block of Brabham and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th – Grand Theft Auto – Recovery, 1800 block of Locust.
25th - Grand Theft Auto – Recovery, 20th Street, Missing Person, 3300 block of Carnation Street, Exhibit Firearm, 1800 block of Harvell Place and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2900 block of C Street.
27th - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 3600 block of Brabham and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
28th - Battery on Person, 2800 block of B Street and Battery on Person, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
