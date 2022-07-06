CALIFORNIA CITY – An arrest was made during the Fourth of July festivities, with police confiscating a weapon in the process.
According to a statement from the CCPD, officer Brian Hansen was on uniformed patrol in Central Park, as part of the detail to ensure personnel safety.
Hansen noticed someone acting suspiciously, and as he walked closer the person started to walk away from him and towards the restroom area.
Officer Hansen contacted the man inside the restroom, who was identified as Rudy Ornelas=Barraza. He was carrying multiple weapons, with ammunition in at least one of the guns.
“Officer Hansen detained Barraza and then located a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial numbers or identifying markings commonly referred to as a ‘ghost gun’. Along with the firearm, Barraza had two high-capacity magazines with 21 rounds of live ammunition in his possession, including one round in the chamber of the firearm,” the statement read.
Barraza was arrested for multiple charges and transported to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Cal City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.
