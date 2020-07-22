The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
41-year old Segiha Smith was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on May 25th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speed over 70 MPH.
48-year old Virginio Ambrosio Sanchez was arrested in Monterey County (Fort St. Galt) on June 1st on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
50-year old Paul Ontiveros was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles County Sheriff) on June 2nd on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
50-year old Jessica Sanchez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 3rd on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
32-year old Andrew Maness was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 2nd on Suspicion of convicted Felon Purchase or Possess Stun Gun.
22-year old Jacob Ratner was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
50-year old Alfredo Figueroa was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Jacqueline Smith was arrested in Los Angles County (Lancaster) on June 5th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
28-year old Brian Worrell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 6th on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
50-year old Raymone Harvell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 6th on Suspicion of Petty Theft.
22-year old Ashley M. Marquez was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
55-year old Frank Catalano was arrested on June 7th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
26-year old Sergio E. Cuevas was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 8th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
40-year old Ricky Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles County Sheriff) on June 9th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
23-year old Walter Piche was arrested on June 10th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Threats of Violence and Vandalism: Damage Property.
37-year old Mayra E. Zambrano was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
56-year old Rodney Gangstee was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Extortion.
20-year old Adrian N. De La Rosa was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
54-year old Joseph Lee Thompson was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of Maintain Public Nuisance, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting, Intoxicated in Public and Resist/Obstruct Executive Officer.
34-year old Grant G. Otte was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 15th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
50-year old Martin Sandoval was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
50-year old Tyree Anderson was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Vandalism: less than $400, Bring/Possess Weapons on School Grounds, False Statement to DMV or CHP and Give False Information to a Peace Officer.
35-year old Jose Soliz was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
48-year old Robert Jerome Jenkins was arrested on June 17th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
48-year old Alvin Taylor was arrested on June 18th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Threats of Violence, Vandalism: Destroy Property, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
50-year old Ryan Bartley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
50-year old Alan Ebert was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on June 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
29-year old Ernest Brumley was arrested on June 27th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant; he was arrested again on June 28th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
