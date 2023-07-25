Desert Song Foursquare Church will host its yearly Operation Backpack on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 6 – 8 pm at the church location, 20849 Hacienda Blvd, California City, across from the Fire Station. This event is open to California City residents only. Kids K – 12th grade will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, free snow cone and sack dinner while supplies last. Both student and parent or guardian must be present to participate.
Desert Song Foursquare Church is located at 20849 Hacienda Blvd in California City. Service times are Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 6:30pm. The Hub Youth Group (Middle & High School Students) meets on Tuesday evenings from 5-7pm. For more information about Desert Song visit our website at www.desertsongchurch.org or call 760.338,3633
