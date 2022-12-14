Nine years after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moved state prison inmates into a privately-owned facility in California City, the state agency has announced it will terminate the contract a year from next March.
In a news release on Dec. 6, the CDCR also said it plans to close Chuckawalla State Prison — one of two prisons in Blythe — early in 2025. Additionally, what the department calls deactivation — closure of a portion of a facility — is planned at six prisons.
These include Facility D at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Facility A at the California Rehabilitation Center in Corona, Facility D at the California Institution for Men in Chino, Facility C at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, the West Facility at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo and the entire Folsom Women’s Facility.
The CDCR’s announcement noted that the prisons in California City and Blythe were chosen for closure pursuant to criteria set forth by the Legislature.
“CDCR’s leadership carefully evaluated the options for prison closures, pursuant to the 2022-23 budget and Penal Code requirements, and took into account several factors including cost to operate, impact of closure on the surrounding communities and the workforce; housing needs for all populations; long-term investments in state-owned and operated correctional facilities; public safety and rehabilitation and durability of the state’s solution to prison overcrowding,” the news release stated.
The California City Correctional Facility is the last contract facility used by the CDCR. The 2,560-bed facility is owned by the publicly-traded firm CoreCivic, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. The CDCR said the annual lease expense is currently $32 million.
“It is a leased facility with our CoreCivic partners since 2013, and was necessary to help address overcrowding in state prisons,” the agency said. “Now that the term of the lease is expiring and there is additional space at nearby facilities, it makes sense to transition our staff and population into our state-owned facilities.”
By the time the contract terminates in March 2024, the department plans to move any remaining inmates to other appropriate facilities.
The state prison population has steadily reduced since it peaked at more than 165,000 in 2006. On Nov. 30, the total number of people in state prisons was 92,620.
A series of court decisions and new laws put in place by Propositions 47 (2014) and 57 (2016) — in addition to policy changes — have resulted in fewer incarcerated people. Because the laws reduced penalties for most non-serious, non-violent property and drug crimes — and allowed more credits to reduce sentences — the result is that the CDCR has less need for its lower security housing, including the Level II beds in California City.
Overall, the state prison population has dropped by about 22 percent in the last four years. The incarcerated population at the California City facility was 1,906 on Nov. 30 — down from 2,253 four years earlier.
Future for employees
A spokesperson for the CDCR provided documents that show that in September, the California City facility had a total of 532 budgeted positions, of which nine were management, 362 uniformed custody, 21 non-uniformed custody, 113 support staff, 23 education and 4 building trades.
The department said it will work to minimize impact to staff when the prison closes.
“CDCR will work to limit the impact to employees affected by these closures and deactivations,” the agency said. “This will include options to transfer both within and outside of impacted counties, and identification of employees for redirection to neighboring prisons where there are existing identified vacancies.”
CCI at Tehachapi and California State Prison, Los Angeles County, in Lancaster may provide relatively close transfer opportunities for California City prison staff.
Community impact
Interim City Manager Jim Hart of the city of California City said it’s too early to know exactly how the loss of the state prison jobs will impact the community.
“But in general, any loss of employment in the city will negatively impact the community,” he said.
California allows cities to count inmates as part of their population, resulting in income that helps offset community impacts.
“We rely on sales taxes and other state subventions that include prisoners as part of the calculation,” Hart said. “Less spending power equals less revenue.”
He noted that he hopes to work with Tehachapi’s City Manager Greg Garrett to see if the two cities can partner to seek assistance, as needed, at the state or federal level.
Garrett, at a meeting in Tehachapi on Dec. 7, said that his city expects to lose several hundred thousand dollars a year in direct revenue as the result of reduced prison population at CCI, largely from reduced shares of sales tax and DMV fees.
A Level I facility at CCI was closed in September 2021. Even before the planned deactivation of the Level II facility the population of the Tehachapi prison had dropped by about 25 percent in the past four years.
Tom Weil, former city manager for California City, is now a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. He said he believes about a third of the prison’s employees live in the immediate area, with others commuting from as far away as Bakersfield and Lancaster, or other cities in East Kern.
In a phone interview on Dec. 7, Weil said he believes many employees will remain and commute to other nearby prisons.
He also noted that because the facility is owned by a private company, the city will continue to receive its share of property tax — which the state does not pay for facilities it owns.
The nine years that the state has operated the prison has been good for the community, he said, as there has been more staff and they have been paid higher wages that CoreCivic paid when it was operating the facility. These factors helped the city attract more retail business and restaurants in the past nine years.
CoreCivic response
Then known as Corrections Corporation of America, the company built the $100 million facility in the late 1990s. Originally, it hoped to fill the prison with state inmates to help address the overcrowding of California’s system at the time. Opposition from the California Correctional Peace Officers Association spelled doom to that plan.
Eventually the prison landed a federal contract, but by October 2013 a new deal was in the works as the CDCR leased the facility. Options for the private prison’s staff included transferring to another company facility out of state or signing on with the CDCR, which provided fast-track recruitment to bring staff into state employment.
A spokesperson for CoreCivic responded to a request for comment on Tuesday.
“CoreCivic is immensely proud of our opportunity over the past nine years to help California successfully manage through its historic challenges with prison overcrowding,” Steve Owen of the company said. “Our partnership has demonstrated the value and flexibility we provide to governments across our full range of solutions, including through innovative lease agreements like the one at the California City Correctional Center.
“Over the course of our partnership at CCCC, we have provided California with modernized capacity to deliver vital reentry programming and healthcare services that have improved the quality of life and work for individuals incarcerated there and the hundreds of state employees caring for them,” he added.
Owen said that the company understands that CDCR’s announced plans to allow the contract to expire at the end of March 2024 are part of the state's ongoing budgeting process to reduce systemwide capacity due to a declining population.
“We are in contact with California officials to discuss the state's plans, including the decision on the lease agreement, with the understanding that the budget process is still ongoing,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.