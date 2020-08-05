McCarthy Applauds Executive Order to Give Rural Communities More Accessible Health Care Options 
August 5, 2020 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy applauded President Trump’s Executive Order to expand health care access across rural America. This order builds upon the CARES Act which included approximately $165 million for small rural hospitals, $11.5 million to improve technical capabilities in underserved areas, and an additional $10 billion for 4,000 rural hospitals and health clinics. 

McCarthy released the following statement:

“Since being elected, President Trump has made protecting our rural communities a priority, and this week's Executive Order serves as another example of his dedication to ensuring their health and safety.

“This action will offer greater flexibility to rural hospitals – including through the creation of a voluntary Medicare payment system – and will enhance telehealth infrastructure to make these services more accessible to those living in underserved areas. The action also calls for the extension of certain temporary telehealth flexibilities under Medicare implemented in response to COVID-19, so that innovation continues to drive our health care system.

Kern and Tulare Counties are two of the largest agricultural producing counties in the nation, and this action will benefit generations of farming families in the region who may generally have to travel further to receive treatment. Now, our rural communities will have increased access to telehealth services that will make receiving the care they need and deserve that much easier.

