CALIFORNIA CITY – This spring, the California City Fire Department has observed an exponential growth in the continuity of seasonal vegetation from previous years. Although it brings us wonderful flowers and greenery to the desert floor, it poses a major fire hazard, especially as it dries out as the hotter months approach.
The California City Fire Department needs your help more than ever to prevent wildfires and help protect your home and property from wildfire with defensible space.
Defensible space is the buffer you create between your property and the weeds, grass, trees, shrubs, or any other vegetation growth as well as removing anything against your homes, such as firewood, trash cans, etc. The defensible space around your home and fence line should be between 10 to 30 feet if possible, depending on the height of the vegetation.
This space is needed to slow or stop the spread of vegetation fires and helps protect your home from catching fire—either from direct flame contact, blowing embers, or radiant heat.
Conduct your defensible space work now and keep it maintained. Maintaining a defensible space requires routine upkeep, including removing dead vegetation, branches, and leaves. A free “Burn-Permit” is available to help you dispose of the cutdown vegetation by contacting the California City Fire Department during normal business hours.
Perform brush clearance during cooler mornings to avoid creating sparks with lawn-care equipment.
We urge you to be extra cautious this year with any kind of ignition source, whether using lawn-care equipment, barbecues, welding torches, parking vehicles in or near vegetation and smoking. One less spark could mean one less preventable fire.
