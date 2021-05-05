CALIFORNIA CITY — A proposed plan by Southern California Edison could solve California City’s electricity shortage problem — one that the city council gave its blessing and support on April 27.
SCE proposes to build a battery energy storage project (or BESS) that would save energy for later use, according to Cal Rossi, SCE’s government relations manager for Kern, Inyo and Mono counties. The project would be build near the utility’s existing substation in California City.
“This is an excellent opportunity for California City,” said City Manager Anna Linn. “The fiscal impact would be potential increase in revenue by offering energy and allowing businesses to move forward.”
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen clarified that the council’s vote was one of support for SCE’s project, not approval since state law governs its development.
California City, like several other smaller communities in the East Kern region, is impacted by the amount of power SCE can provide on its transmission lines. And while several solar projects have been built in the last decade in the Mojave Desert, most of that energy has been allocated to Los Angeles or to San Francisco Bay area cities.
“Over the last few years, SCE has seen subsequent growth in electrical demand in California City,” Rossi said. “Much of this load growth correlates with the city’s efforts to develop horticulture and become the hub of for manufacture and distribution of cannabis in California.”
Rossi said the relative success the city has seen generated additional business and residential growth in the community, further increasing the demand on the local power grid.
“In response, SCE has been exploring several projects to meet additional and future load growth in the region,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the mayor, city manager and public works director were briefed on some of the larger-scale projects on April 19, including the BESS project.
He stressed it wouldn’t meet all anticipated needs “but it would help.”
Grant Davis, an SCE senior engineer, provided an overview on the proposed project.
Davis said the project would additional energy capacity for between two and 10 years until more permanent upgrades such as additional transmission lines can be built and brought online.
It could generate three megawatts of power and store up to six megawatts an hour.
“A three megawatt system could provide power for some 2,000 houses — but those are very round numbers and not reflective of the capacity we would be able to serve with this system,” Grant said.
However, he noted the system is part of an increasing wave needed in California’s renewable energy goals.
“Energy storage is part of the grid going forward, especially with the state’s goal to integrate increasing levels of renewable energy resources onto the grid,” Grant said. “Renewable energy is considered to be very intermittent and not reliable because it generates electricity when it’s available but not necessarily when there is a need.”
Energy storage plays part in storing electricity for later needs.
In California City’s case, Davis said, the project would provide additional capacity to the grid in times of need.
“Basically, it takes advantage of of excess transmission and distribution capacity when the load is low and storing that energy with in the local California City area,” Grant said. “It would then discharge the energy when the load is high and goes beyond the capacity goes beyond the regional transmission and distribution network.
SCE had previously looked at building a battery storage project a few years ago, but had since removed fencing and gravel on the parcel when it scrubbed its original plans.
With city support, Grant said, SCE would re-start the project and continue with environmental site analysis and other due diligence items required under California’s environmental laws.
SCE’s current substation parcel wouldn’t support the project for a number of factors, including being built in a 100-year flood zone, sitting on a seasonal wash and a lack of space on its north end.
Grant said the substation predates the jurisdictional waterway laws governing seasonal washes.
The proposed parcel belongs to someone else, but Grant said the owner was interested in selling it to SCE. The proposed parcel also offers more space needed for a battery storage project.
Grant said a 2020 survey confirmed no endangered species — namely the desert tortoise or Mohave ground squirrel were present on the parcel. However, he stressed a new one would need to be conducted.
The tentative project timeline would see SCE releasing a request for proposals and start purchase procedures for the property in August and have a contract in place to build the system by December.
Construction would take place through most of 2022, which would come online in December.
Grant stressed the timeline remains tentative, relying on key factors such as partnership with the city, approvals and obtaining the parcel.
Since the project falls under Edison’s electrical infrastructure, state law excludes it from discretionary permits implemented by local governments.
“But we do need to engage the city on matters of land use as well as over-the-counter permits,” Grant said. “We may not be subject to a building permit, but we are subject to things such as a traffic control plan or management plan during the building phase.”
In terms of a fire hazard plan, Grant said SCE would work closely with SCE, but stressed the normal procedure for a fire at a battery storage facility includes “hands-off, let it burn” approach because very little could be done to extinguish it externally.
The closest BESS centers are the 2.8MW/5.6MWh Connolly BESS in Lancaster and would be the closest example to Cal City’s proposed project. The Connolly BESS station consists of two white shipping containers that house the battery systems, with surrounding support infrastructure and transformers.
Grant said the Cal City system would be likewise be outdoors, but consist more of battery enclosures.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff, while supportive of the project, asked whether SCE wanted a non-compete guarantee that would prevent third-party companies from building similar projects.
Grant said the project would be utility-owned and operated, but in no way prevent other companies from building energy projects.
“One of the same issues other customers are having out there is limited capacity at the grid level, so if a third-party developer wants to come out and build a solar farm, they have to go through a similar interconnection process … and that would result in system study when they could charge the system or how big it can be,” Grant said.
Over the long term, that possibility will increase, but in the short term, Grant said there would continue to be limits on the local grid capacity.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio asked about the project’s large window in its timespan.
Grant clarified the project was originally designed to be transportable. Additional system upgrades would be implemented over two years and no longer require the BESS station.
“This time it looks like we would have the project there potentially the full timeframe until we get long-term transmission and sub-transmission upgrades in place on the grid,” Grant.
Macedonio asked also whether it would address Cal City’s needs. Grant said no.
“This is just a drop in the bucket for the need out there,” Grant said. “It’s not going to be a complete solution from day one, it’s just going to help us serve more customers sooner.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin noted SCE has provided a comprehensive high-level briefing on the utility’s goals over several years.
“This will at least keep us going in the short term,” O’Laughlin said. “But they (SCE) are really working with us and realize the need … we’ve got the ear of Edison now.”
Public Works Director Joe Barragan expressed his support for the project, but had concerns about letting the site burn if catches on fire.
“I believe about half a mile to the east there are residential homes, so it might be a concern if they’re letting batteries burn.” Barragan said. “How long are they going to burn for, what type of fumes are going to be emitted and are they toxic or hazardous to the residents.”
Barragan also suggested developing the road leading into the parcel to ensure police officers, fire engines and ambulances could respond to emergencies.
Grant said SCE would follow industry and state standards related to battery storage projects. Those standards, he said, would ensure fires would be completely self-contained and not spread to other systems or properties.
The council voted unanimously to support the project subject to any California environmental reviews.
