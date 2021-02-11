MOJAVE — An unidentified man was killed Thursday morning after a motorhome caught fire in the 15300 block of Myer Road, according to Kern County Fire Department.
Kern County Fire Engine 14 in Mojave was the first to respond to the scene. Upon arrival, the motorhome was already fully engulfed.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames but upon making entry the occupant was already deceased. Engine 15 also responded to the scene and an ambulance was called in for standby in case of injuries.
A arson investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, but the incident remains under investigation. The name of person killed in the fire will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.
