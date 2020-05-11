As a service to the community and with the intent to help isolate potential cases, and prevent community spread, Bartz will offer free COVID-19 testing to the residents of California City, Mojave, Boron and surrounding areas. For compliance and reporting requirements, we will need to complete a BACHC registration application for anyone wanting testing, to be able to communicate results and document services provided.
Free testing will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call our office in Cal City at 760-338-3506 to schedule an appointment and pre-register.
