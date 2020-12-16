MOJAVE — Adventist Health proudly accepted a significant donation that will support the upgrades in safety and function of its Mojave Medical Office. The donation of $45,000 will elevate healthcare in Mojave for the residents of this eastern Kern County community.
"We certainly deserve to move on to this exciting new chapter: a new hospital in the region, a remodel and expansion of the California City Medical Office – and now, this generous investment in our Mojave Medical Office will provide a cosmetic and practical upgrade in the facility to better serve the patients in East Kern," said Christina Scrivner, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation director.
And, of course, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is so grateful to our generous donors. EDF Renewables is contributing $25,000 and Mojave Community Medical Center Inc. is contributing $20,000 towards this much needed renovation.
"As we strive for a carbon-free future for our state, nation, and planet, EDF Renewables is also dedicated to ensuring that the local communities where we work directly benefit from our actions. This investment in health and wellness services which are so critical, especially in times like these, is an ideal opportunity to support the surrounding area and bolster our long-standing relationship with the communities of Kern County," said Devon Muto, EDF Renewables, director of Solar Development.
"This Mojave Medical Office is the best project this community ever produced," said Bill Deaver, former president of Mojave Community Medical Center Inc.
"We are committed to supporting the needs of our patients throughout our diverse and rural service area. I'm delighted that we can partner with the community and industry in Mojave to elevate the care we can provide," added Scrivner.
