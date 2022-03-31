CALIFORNIA CITY — The city council selected Doug Dunford as the new city manager for California City, effective in May 2022.
The original announcement was made during a regular city council meeting March 22. The council requested that City Manager Anne Ambrose stay on the job during the transition period to allow Dunford time to leave his previous job as city manager of Gustine.
Following a closed session, interim city attorney Zach Ponto said Dunford would be given a three-year contract from May 2022 to July 2025 with a starting salary of $180,000, in addition to a stipend of $400 a month so he can use his personal car, which will be insured through the city. The new city manager will also have 80 hours of sick leave and 80 hours of vacation time.
Dunford’s entire recruitment, interview and employment process was conducted in closed session, with city council members refusing to answer any questions the public had about his previous employment record, experience and expertise in working with a small town like Cal City.
Consultant Thomas O’Connell said Dunford was “vetted fully by our office. The recruiter did a background check and pulled any information about him from online, and saw no red flags or concerns.”
If Dunford is fired from his position before his three-year contract expires, the city will have to pay him a six-month severance.
A resident asked what would happen if Dunford retired early, to which the city attorney answered “I suspect Mr. Dunford wouldn’t enter a multi-year contract if he was going to retire.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said Dunford had ties to the area from 30 years ago, and was looking to retire in the area in the later future.
Dunford has served as the city manager of Gustine for the last five years, a community about 30 miles from Merced. Dunford spent over 35 years in public safety, and served as the chief of police for Gustine, Livingston and Escalon.
The terms of the contract were negotiated between the city council, the interim city attorney, Mr. Dunford and Tom O’Connel.
In a statement from the city Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said the council was grateful for Ambrose’s work on the city budget, the city audits and working with limited staffing and resources.
“This has been a very dynamic year with many challenges, leadership changes, and key staff vacancies,” O’Laughlin said. “Despite that, I’m proud and grateful of the efforts of staff, led by Ms. Ambrose, to adopt a budget; get the City caught up on outstanding audits; recruit for key vacancies in finance, human resources, public works, the City’s cannabis program and community development; implement contract staffing in the planning and building departments to facilitate development; and begin an overhaul of the City’s IT and fiber infrastructure. The City Council is looking forward to working with Mr. Dunford to continue to lead progress in California City.”
