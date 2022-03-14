Cerro Coso Community College is offering a virtual Military and Veterans Aid Workshop on Friday, March 18th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. viz Zoom.
The college strives to support, empower, and assist military and veteran students through military-connected transitional challenges; increase student veteran retention and completion; foster the development of skills needed to succeed in their educational goals; and create an awareness of military culture and how to support veterans on campus.
This workshop will provide a review of military and veteran education benefits such as Tuition Assistance, GI Bill®, MyCAA, and the CalVet Fee Waiver. Other topics will include academic and Financial Aid resources to ensure students are well prepared or the upcoming term.
Cerro Coso employees Adeline Windsor and Jessica Kawelmacher, Admissions & Records and Military & Veterans Services; Katie Bachman, Director of Outreach Services; and Alfonso Guzman, Counseling and Military & Veterans Services will be on hand to provide their expertise, direct discussion, and answer questions.
At Cerro Coso Community College, we are honored to serve all military-connected students, whether you are active duty, veteran, or veteran dependent – we are here to serve YOU!
For more information on Military and Veteran Services at Cerro Coso Community College call 760-384-6291.
