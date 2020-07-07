The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
24-year old Deijon Fenix was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on June 1st on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
35-year old Jasmine Vandang was arrested on June 4th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Drive While License Suspended and Unregistered Vehicle.
50-year old Jerry Wimbley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
32-year old Kayla Cinderella Makela was arrested in Riverside County (Banning Smith Correctional Facility Sheriff) on June 5th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
25-year old Savannah E. Ballaro was arrested in Riverside County (Banning Smith Correctional Facility Sheriff) on June 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Petty Theft, Trespass: Posted Land, Fail to Appear after Written Promise and Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe.
48-year old Clyde Guiher was arrested on June 5th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Looting/Grand Theft/Burglary during State of Emergency or Disaster.
32-year old Antoine Patterson was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Drive While License Suspended.
37-year old Michael K. Downs was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 18th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Peace Officer and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
50-year old Jayla Gatlin was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 19th on Suspicion of Penetration by a Foreign Object w/Force and Violence.
41-year old Tiburcio Mora Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
43-year old Victor Velasquezcastellanos was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
50-year old Kenneth Dobbins was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 20th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
50-year old Daquan Ventus was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 28th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
