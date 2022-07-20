Cerro Coso Community College will be offering two new certificates to meet the ever-growing and changing Information Technology field. Cloud Computing and Linux Administration Certificates of Achievement will not only benefit those new to the field but also those experienced in the IT/Cyber workforce.
Cerro Coso Community College just completed participating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a pilot program to update our certificate. Scholarships will be available to students whose goal is to earn the Cloud Computing Certificate of Achievement.
This certificate can be completed in just one year entirely online. Employers have repeatedly emphasized the skills for cloud computing and knowledge of Linux Administration is crucial to the industry. So, whether you are experienced or not, sign up for classes today to enter the field or advance to a higher position!
The Cloud Computing Certificate of Achievement is comprised of five courses. If a student has previously completed the IT Plus Certificate of Achievement (IT C101 - Introduction to Computers, C142 – Information & Communication Essentials (A+), C143 – Computer Network Fundamentals (Net+ ) and C146 -- Introduction to Information Security Systems) taking an additional three classes will yield the new certificate. Students will need to take IT C251 (Python), IT C248 (Server+), and IT C280 (Introduction to Cloud Computing) in the fall term and then IT C282 (Cloud Architecture) in the Spring 2023 term.
The Linux Administration Certificate of Achievement is comprised of four courses. If a student has previously completed the IT Plus Certificate of Achievement (IT C101 - Introduction to Computers, C142 – Information & Communication Essentials (A+), C143 – Computer Network Fundamentals (Net+) and C146 -- Introduction to Information Security Systems) taking an additional two classes will yield the new certificate. Students can take IT C290 (Linux Administration) in the fall term and then IT C292 (Linux Administration II) in the Spring 2022 term. The Linux Administration courses are aligned with the Red Hat version and will also align with the industry certification exams.
What if you have not taken the first four classes to get ready for the new certificates? You can start this fall by taking the first two courses (IT C101 and IT C142) online. If you have questions, please contact the Counseling Department at Cerro Coso Community College to get more information at 760-384-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.