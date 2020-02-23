CALIFORNIA CITY – Declaring the city a “Second Amendment Constitutional City,” a public hearing on a proposed Master Fee Schedule, purchase of 12 new vehicles for the police department and replacement of a watermain and a change to department reports are among items on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 25 council meeting. The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in council Chambers at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
A resolution declaring the city a Second Amendment Constitutional City is part of the consent calendar - items on the consent calendar
are considered routine and non-controversial and are approved by one motion if no member of the Council, staff or public wishes to comment or ask questions. Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris had added the item as a discussion item to the previous council agenda, but pulled the item for further review.
Monthly department updates and reports will no longer be oral presentations, in an effort to help streamline meetings, according to the agenda item.
“Instead staff will submit their updates and reports in writing once a month,” reads the agenda item. “These updates and reports will be included in the consent calendar section of the agenda, at the second meeting of each month.”
Public Works Director Joe Barragan is requesting a comprehensive update to the city’s Master Fee Schedule, which has not been updated since 2016.
“The fees in the Master Fee Schedule are for cost of service,” reads the agenda item. “The goal is that the services provided by city staff will be supported by these fees and not the general fund. The adoption of this new updated Master Fee Schedule is to lower the level of impact to the general fund subsidization.”
California City Police Chief Jon Walker is requesting to reallocate $186,860 in employee salaries for the purchase of 12 new Ford Explorer police vehicles.
“The Police Department currently has 14 patrol ready vehicles for our uniformed personnel. This does not include the plain white slick tops that are utilized by our VIPS or Detectives,” reads the agenda item. “Of these 14 vehicles, seven are nearing 200,000 miles and are at least nine years old or older. Because of this, we have spent $65,316.45 in the past two years on vehicle maintenance. Of the seven remaining newer vehicles we have, (2014 to 2017) the average mileage on these vehicles is 54,000, which means that maintenance costs and wear and tear are rising.”
Purchase of the vehicles is being recommended from National Fleet Auto Group.
“The total cost for 12 Ford Explorers is $701,931.85 which includes interest, is fixed at 3.4%. The duration of the lease period is five years, with an annual payment of$140,386.37. This payment would be the same for each year of the loan, and the first payment would not be due until July 15, 2020. At the end of the five years, we would have the option to buy each vehicle for $1.”
The purchase price will include $186,960 coming from reallocation of employee salaries.
Barragan is also requesting replacement of an existing 10-inch steel pipe with a 10-inch C909 PVC pipe.
“The City’s steel water pipes are failing,” reads the agenda item. “City Staff is continuing the effort to replace all the steel watermain pipes in the city, and our city staff is ready to start the next project.
The pipe replacement will be from on California City Boulevard from 72nd Street to Isabella Boulevard.
“The material for this project is estimated to be $38,191,” reads the agenda item. “Staff is receiving a quote from Ferguson to ensure quality, accuracy and timeliness with the materials and parts that are ordered. This is also the company we have used for 10 years. They are a preapproved vendor. The time frame for this project is two to three months. The labor for this project is estimated to be three maintenance workers and two general service workers (320 hours each). The following equipment (which we already have) will be used two backhoes and one water truck if City Council approves the project. The estimated labor cost is around $75,000.”
