CALIF. CITY - The East Kern Health Care District held their regular meeting on Feb. 7th via Zoom; the meeting got underway at approximately 5:01pm.
After the meeting was called to order, Pledge of Allegiance and roll call; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda as presented, motion carried.
Under Public Comments - none were given.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements - none were given.
Under Consent Calendar - director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded (with changes to some items) to approve the following; CC1: Approve Warrants - Vendor Checks, ACH Payments and Debit Card Payments, CC2: Financial Report - Nicole reported on Revenue, Bank Balances and Profit and Loss, Eva Hebebrand reported on the Audit Draft, CC3: Approval of Minutes from 1/17 Special Meeting, 9/20 Special Meeting, 9/6 Regular Meeting, 8/16 Special Meeting and 8/2 Regular Meeting, CC4: Continuing Resolution #2023-0207 (continued remote teleconference meetings of legislative bodies of EKHCD from Feb. 1-Feb. 28, 2023); and CC5: Resolution Approving up to 6 Meetings per Month; motion carried.
Under Continuing Business - CB1: Approval of Revised Conflict of Interest Code and CB2: CPR and First Aid Training were tabled due to lack of a quorum, CB3 - Return to In Person Meetings - discussion was heard from District Council Alex Lemieux concerning in person meetings; he stated that the directors would have to start meeting in person beginning at the March 7th meeting however (per Brown Act), the public would be able to continue remotely if they wished. President Karen Macedonio appointed directors Richard Macedonio and Lois Peralta to a committee to select a meeting place for directors.
Under New Business - NB1: Approval to Replace One Rooftop A/C Unit at 9300 N. Loop - the directors discussed the cost of replacement for the air conditioning unit; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the replacement; motion carried, NB2: Approval of Temporary Flooring Between West Point Offices and Restrooms - discussion was heard on this matter then director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve; motion carried, NB3: Appoint Two Directors to East Kern Health Care Collaborative - discussion was heard on this matter then director Richard Macedonio motioned and Lois Peralta seconded to appoint directors Karen and Richard Macedonio to these positions; motion carried; NB4: Appoint Two Directors to Quad Health Care Consortium JPA - discussion was also heard on this matter then director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to appoint directors Karen and Richard Macedonio to these positions; motion carried.
Under District Updates - President's Comments: Karen Macedonio gave an update to the Form 700's and Training Certificates, B.J. Lindsay gave a Staff Updates report and director Richard Macedonio commented that there were no new updates to the facilities at Bay Avenue or N. Loop.
Under Future Agenda Items - the President and the rest of the directors gave comments on what they would like to see on future agendas.
Under Directors Comments AB 1234 - discussion was heard on this item and directors were able to comment on them at this time; it was also mentioned that the next regular meeting is scheduled for March 7th via Zoom beginning at 5pm.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion and second was heard to adjourn the meeting at 6:49pm.
