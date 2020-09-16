Bowen Earns Doctorate in Educational Leadership

Cerro Coso Community College Administration of Justice Professor Jarrod Bowen, has earned his Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership with Specialization in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix.
Bowen successfully defended his dissertation titled: Qualitative Exploratory Case Study of the Efficacy of Stress Inoculation Training in California Law Enforcement Academies. His research focused on the perceptions of incumbent law enforcement officers on the efficacy of stress inoculation training that they receive in the academy in the development of the critical thinking skills necessary to make adequate decisions concerning the use of force.
Bowen joined the Cerro Coso faculty in September of 2013 and was granted tenure in 2017.
He holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Tyler Junior College, a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.