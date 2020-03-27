EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE –The 412th Test Wing commander, Col. Matthew Higer, announced modified base access at Edwards Air Force Base in a memo on March 26. Effective midnight, March 28, installation access for military retirees, their dependents, and eligible veterans will be limited to Wednesdays only.
The installation is in an HPCON C posture and limits entry to mission-essential personnel only. This change limits access to all personnel and their dependents who do not have active duty orders to Edwards, including reservists.
On Wednesdays, the following locations will be open to only retirees and their dependents:
• The Pharmacy will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 661-277-2052. Edwards AFB will implement a drive-through/car delivery process to improve social distancing. Appointments will only be made if there is already a prescription filled and ready to be picked up. To reduce paper prescriptions, customers are asked to continue to push fax, e-prescribing, secure messaging as well as telephone.
• Building 3000 services such as CAC/DEERS appointments will be available and appointments can be made by calling 661-277-4281 or online at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil.
If you develop flu-like symptoms with fever and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to areas considered high-risk, contact your health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.
Read the memo at: https://go.usa.gov/xv3sJ
For more information, visit https://www.edwards.af.mil/coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.