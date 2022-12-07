ROSAMOND - This seems to be the year of the swimming pool restorations in Eastern Kern County. Boron Jr. Sr. High School had their pool restored to new condition and held a soft opening back in October after many months of the pool area and its facilities being refurbished and Rosamond is doing the same.
On Nov. 19th the restoration project for the Rosamond Community Swimming Pool in Wiliford Park began. The restoration project includes the re-plastering of both swimming pools, the removal and replacement of concrete decking inside the pool areas, new concrete walk-ways which will provide an accessible route to the pool area and state compliant accessible parking stalls will be installed for easier access; restroom facilities serving the pool area and the office will also be given a make-over in order to bring them to current California Building Code.
According to Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, " The completion of the pool restoration will be significantly deliverable for the community of Rosamond and our expectation is to open the pool for the summer of 2023, Black Hall Construction is the contractor in charge of the project and it's estimated cost is $1,734,226. I'm very pleased we were able to budget for this significant financial investment for the families in the Rosamond area".
