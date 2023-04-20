BORON - A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth approximately $1,019,032 was sold at the Love's Travel Stop in Boron according to Calif. State Lottery officials. The winning ticket was a Mega Millions with an estimated jackpot of over $4 million.
The lucky winner matched 5 out of 5 numbers for the drawing (missing the Mega number)which was held on Tuesday, April 11th and was bought before the 7:45pm deadline. The next drawing will be held on April 13th with an estimated jackpot of $476 million.
Boron residents and the travel stop employees are excited about the winning ticket being purchased in the little community and are speculating as to whether or not the winner is a local resident; some posted comments on FaceBook say that "chances are it's a truck driver or a traveler who won".
No one knows yet who the lucky winner is and lottery officials state that the winner has a year to claim the prize.
Love's Travel Stop in Boron will receive a lump sum of cash for selling the winning ticket but they're not sure how much the truck stop will receive from the Calif. Lottery.
