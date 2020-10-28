The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 11 calls for service.
1st – Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Keystone Court.
4th – Missing Person, 19500 block of Cherry Lane.
7th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 22600 block of Fairway Court.
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20400 block of Del Rio Way.
9th – Missing Person, 20100 block of Weston.
12th – Missing Person, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21600 block of Brook Drive.
14th – Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 21600 block of Loop Street.
20th – Battery, 20200 block of Mini Court and Vehicle Theft, 28200 block of Griffin Street.
28th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 20000 block of Springhill Avenue.
