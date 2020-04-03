BAKERSFIELD – Due to County buildings being closed to the public through May 1, 2020, the April 10 Property Tax deadline is being extended to May 4, 2020. However, even after County buildings open, it is strongly recommended that you do NOT come into the office to pay. For your own health and safety, we do not want you to stand in long lines in close proximity to others. In fact, there may still be a statewide order against gatherings that would prohibit in person payments. Please utilize one of the alternate methods of payment outlined below.
BAKERSFIELD – Debido a que los edificios del condado están cerrados al publico asta el 1º de mayo, el plazo del 10 de abril fue extendido al 4 de mayo 2020. Sin embargo, se le recomienda altamente que NO entren a la oficina a pagar después que volvamos a abrir. Por su propia salud y seguridad, no queremos que espere en las largas filas muy cercanos a otros. En realidad, la orden estatal contra agrupaciones podrá continuar prohibiendo pagos en persona. Por favor utilice uno de los siguientes métodos alternativos para pagar.
Jordan Kaufman
Various methods of payment are available / Varios métodos de pago están disponibles:
Pay online / Pague en linea por la pagina: via the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at:
E-Checks (ACH) can be used for on-line payments with zero fees.
Credit cards and debit cards have a 2% card processing fee based on the amount of taxes paid. The 2% processing fee is the same whether you pay on-line or in person.
Se puede pagar electronicamente con cheque (ACH) sin costo adicional.
Si paga con tarjeta de crédito o debito, se le cobrara una tarifa de 2% de procesamiento. La tarifa es la misma que paga en persona o en línea.
Mail your check / Pague por correo:KCTTC Payment Center
P.O. Box 541004
Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
NO cash payments / No pagos en efectivo: Because County facilities are closed to the public through May 1, 2020, taxpayers cannot make in person cash payments. Please use a personal check or obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail it to the address above.
Las oficinas estarán cerradas asta el primero de mayo 2020, por este motivo, no se puede pagar en efectivo. Por favor pague con cheque o obtenga un cheque cajero o cheque postal y mande el pago a la dirección ubicada arriba.
