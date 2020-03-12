Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation has decided to postpone and cancel our March 21, 2020 Plane Crazy Saturday. We will reschedule Diane Barney’s talk at another time.
With uncertainty regarding the growing threat of the Chinese coronavirus COVID-19, the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation Board of Directors have made the decision to cancel this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday.
Future Plane Crazy events will be on hold until fears subside and it is safe to resume.
