On March 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM California City Fire Department and California City Police Department personnel were dispatched to a home residence for reports or an infant drowning. California City Police Department Officer Hansen arrived on the scene to find a 9 month old infant limp and not breathing.
Officer Hansen immediately initiated emergency care to the baby before passing off care to California City Fire Department Firefighter Paramedics Guerrero, Pretzer, Garcia, and Akin.
California City F.D. Firefighter Paramedics began CPR as the baby continued to expel water. The baby’s ventilation were assisted by Firefighter Paramedics and additional advanced life support measures were taken until Hall Ambulance arrived.
California City Firefighter Paramedic Garcia rode in on the ambulance as additional life saving measures were continued during transport to Antelope Valley Hospital. Upon arrival at Antelope Valley Hospital, the baby was breathing on its own and was responding normally. ER doctors informed Firefighter Paramedic Garcia that if the patient had been submerged a minute longer the baby would have had a significantly worse outcome. The baby was discharged from the hospital later that day with no deficits.
Last night at the California City city council meeting, California City Fire Department Firefighter Paramedic and California City Police Department personnel received awards of recognition for the acts of service that have saved the life of this baby who’s now happy and healthy with her family today.
Pictured left to right, Firefighter Paramedic Garcia, Engineer Firefighter Paramedic Pretzer, Officer Hansen, and Firefighter Paramedic Akin.
Capitan Firefighter Paramedic Guerrero, who was also a recipient of the award, was unable to attend the ceremony as he was on duty at the time assisting Kern Co Fire Department with a fire in Mojave.
Additionally, California City Police Department officer Hansen received recognition from Assemblyman Lackey for his life saving award which was presented to him that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.