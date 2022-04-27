District Attorney Announces National Crime Victims’ Rights Week And Victims’ Rights March Bakersfield – Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer seeks to remind the public that April 24-30 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Initially established in 1981 by President Ronald Regan, National Crime Victims’ Rights week is a time to honor survivors and victims of crime as well as the organizations and public servants that support their pursuit for justice. 2022 brings back the annual Victims’ Rights March, which traditionally has been hosted by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office each year during Victim’s Rights Week. Though different methods of honoring crime victims were employed during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the first opportunity for the Victims’ Rights March since 2019. This year’s Victims’ Rights March will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The event will begin with a ceremony to be held in the courtyard immediately to the west of the Kern County Administrative building at 1115 Truxtun Avenue. After the ceremony, participants will be invited to march on a short walk around the downtown area of Bakersfield before concluding in the courtyard where it began. For this year’s march, the District Attorney will emphasize the harm done to victims, families, and the community due to driving under the influence crimes. All members of the public are invited to attend the event. The annual Victims’ Rights March has historically been an important outlet for victims to share memories of loved ones and unite under the banner of justice and support for victims of crime. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on this year’s event, stating, “National Crime Victims’ Rights week is an important time to reflect upon how our justice system addresses the crimes suffered by victims. The march has been important not only for victims and their families, but for also for the entire law enforcement community, many of whom use the stories shared by crime victims to rededicate themselves to providing justice for all those who are impacted by crime.”
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer Invites All crime victims, victim’s family members, law enforcement and the public 8th Annual Kern County District Attorney’s Office CRIME VICTIM’S MARCH Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1215 Truxtun Avenue – East Courtyard 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. 2022’s Emphasis: Victims who lost their lives to those who chose to drive under the influence
